Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been taken to Nairobi, Kenya for treatment.

Lukwago who is seriously sick, initially received treatment at Lubaga, Platinum,Case and Norvic Hospitals before he was referred to Nairobi for further management.

According to Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura, her boss is suffering from recurring dizziness, persistent abdominal discomfort and severe chest pain.

“Consequently, he traveled to Nairobi earlier this week, arrived safely and was checked into Nairobi Hospital. I spoke to the Lord Mayor today morning, he is stable and undergoing numerous tests,” Nyanjura said in a statement on Sunday.

This is not the first time Lukwago is being taken to Nairobi for treatment. In November last year, he was admitted to Agakhan Hospital due to respiratory complications occasioned by an acute anaphylaxis.

The Lord Mayor was referred to Agakhan Hospital to have his condition further handled by Pulmonogists.