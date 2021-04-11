Members of Parliament who were elected to the 11th House on the NRM party ticket have been advised to reflect on why they were the chosen ones out of the millions of Ugandans.

Speaking on the first day of the NRM leaders retreat at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi on Friday, the Institute Director Brig Gen David Kasura Kyomukama stated that as leaders there is a special responsibility that comes with leadership which should not be taken for granted.

Brig Kasura told the MPs that anyone can know what to do but real leaders distinguish themselves by knowing why they must do what they do.

The retreat has attracted more than 200 delegates including new MPs and party leaders.