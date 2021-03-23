Uganda Police have revealed that Guy Smith, an American national was arrested for allegedly taking part in in anti-government subversive activities.

A subversive activity is the lending of aid, comfort, and moral support to individuals, groups, or organizations that advocate the overthrow of incumbent governments by force and violence.

According to Smith’s wife Sharon Smith, her husband was abducted by unidentified armed people riding in three vehicles – a drone vehicle with blacked-out windows and no number plate and two other unmarked cars. They also took his phone and computer. She noted that the armed men who took her husband were in plain clothes.

After Smith’s arrest, Sharon reached to the US embassy for inquiries to know where her husband was.

This prompted Police to produce a statement asserting that Smith’s arrest was a result of involving himself in subversive activities.

“A task team from the Special Investigations Division, arrested Guy Smith, an American National, on the 21.03.2021, from Fort Portal for his alleged involvement in Anti-government subversive activities,” Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said on Tuesday.

However, according to Sharon, her husband was not involved in politics and spent his days “walking and watching news” when he was not caring for their two children, aged 11 and eight.

“I have no idea why they’ve taken him… we just want to know what’s happening and we want him released.”

Guy Smith is 63-year-old and a retired builder, who is originally from Kentucky and has lived in Uganda for more than 20 years, and he has been recovering from an eye surgery which he had from Mbarara last week.