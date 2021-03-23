Kawempe North Member of Parliament elect Muhammad Ssegirinnya has been denied bail after appearing before Buganda Road Grade One Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu.

He has been remanded to Kitalya Prison until 8th April 2021 on charges of inciting violence.

Ssegirinya was arrested on Monday for mobilizing National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters to engage in protests.

The officers picked Ssegirinya from Mini Price in downtown Kampala.

The protest’s aim was to call for the release of NUP supporters held in various detention facilities.

NUP leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine began the protests last week but police quickly arrested him and drove him back to his home in Magere, Wakiso District.