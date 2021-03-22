Renowned human rights lawyer Nicholas Opiyo has met a man who used to clean his room at Kitalya Mini Max Security Prison.

Opiyo was in December, 2020 remanded to Kitalya Prison on charges of money laundering. He was granted bail in January this year.

And during his stay at Kitalya, Opiyo says that a one Tumusiime used to keep his room squeaky clean by mopping the floor every after 30 minutes.

“I do not want the dirt in the shoes of those coming to your room to dry up on the concrete floor; he would tell me. My room was busy all day for the entire time of my short stay in prison as I met, counselled and spoke to many innates at the jail – their stories all sad, a tale of injustice that I hope to write about in detail someday,”the city lawyer said in a Facebook post on Monday.

” We became friends, mates and brothers with this energetic young man who to through a series of wrongful accusations and a corrupt justice process, ended up with a 15 months jail term he has served.”

However, as they met on Monday, Tumusiime made one request to Opiyo. He asked him to change his life for the better.

” He is out now and came to see me today. We laughed about our experiences, and before he left to trace his child and wife in Nakasongola, he had one request. He wants to put his life in order, feed, cloth and tear his child, and provide for his wife. I asked how he intended to do this. Please get me a motorbike, and I will become a Boda Boda (commercial motorcyclist). I Rolodex him I would raise money to get him a bike in the next coming weeks. I hope I do.

“Thank you, my brother. It will be well, and we will do our best t get you that bike.”