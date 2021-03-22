Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Amuriat Oboi has accused former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine of being selfish.

Amuriat, during an interview with CBS FM on Monday, said Bobi Wine’s political programs will not work out since he decided to sideline fellow opposition kingmakers.

“His recent plan did not work because he had not mobilized people well and in any case when you make an announcement you must ensure that you have mobilized well. When you make such an announcement and people don’t turn up, the public will start doubting you,” said Amuriat.

He added that the small turn up for the recent mobilization of the peaceful demonstration where Bobi Wine was arrested at City Square was an indication that the public did not buy his idea of demonstration.

Responding to Amuriat’s claims, Joel Ssenyonyi, the National Unity Platform (NUP) Spokesperson said the FDC leader should calm down since they had their time as a party to bring change in Uganda, a task they failed to execute.

He added that some political parties in the opposition are now good at criticizing whatever NUP does instead of advising them in an honest manner.

“We are not in time of criticizing. Yes, many have tried and failed so should we give up? No, we shall keep pushing on and those who think we are doing great work will join us and those who are good at criticizing are also welcome,” Ssenyonyi noted.