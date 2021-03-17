STATE HOUSE, ENTEBBE: The Commonwealth Secretary General Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland has praised President Yoweri Museveni for the proper response to COVID-19 pandemic in Uganda.

“I must commend you your Excellency and your leadership for what you did right from the very beginning in terms of leading this by listening to science, listening to the empirical evidence, planning and helping to get the population to support the measures,” she said.

Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland made the remarks when she paid a courtesy call on the President at State House Entebbe.

The Senior Director at the Commonwealth Professor Luis Franceschi and the Communication Officer Ms. Temitope Kalejaiye accompanied her.

Scotland noted that the Commonwealth countries have done very well in handling the covid-19 pandemic by immediately taking stringent measures based on science. She cited countries like New Zealand, Barbados, Bangladesh and Uganda that have gone further to develop their own local vaccines.

She asserted that the Commonwealth was fortunate to have the medical practitioners at all levels acting as a family that shared their expertise and knowledge on COVID-19 pandemic.

She expressed her wish for member states of the commonwealth to continue sharing information, science and research in combating viral diseases.

She recalled that the 1918 and 1919 pandemic that devastated the world was stemmed by similar stringent measures President Museveni and other commonwealth leaders took in controlling the spread of the disease.

“What they did in 1919 is what you have now done for this pandemic. Closing places of worship, limiting the number of people coming together, wearing of masks and hand washing,” she said.

President Museveni and his guest also discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to strategies laid down by the Commonwealth towards the implementation of the proposed tool kits covering economic, social and infrastructure sectors in the Commonwealth member countries.

She informed President Museveni that opportunities to support the youth in the area of employment, innovations and creativity are available at the Commonwealth.

President Museveni who welcomed the Secretary General Rt. Hon Patricia Scotland to Uganda urged his guest to support Uganda with technical consultancy on research, medical and ICT sectors.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Sam Kutesa and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hon. Henry Okello Oryem among others.