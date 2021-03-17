Veteran politician Alhaji Abdul Nadduli has warned President Yoweri Museveni to trade carefully while deciding on the very contentious issue of the Parliament Speakership.

Amid a very contagious atmosphere in the ruling National Resistance Movement [NRM] over the candidature of Jacob Oulanyah and Rebecca Kadaga for the Speakership, there have been much speculations that the party may choose to bark the former against the latter.

According to party Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa, Kadaga’s chances are expected to be very slim when the NRM Central Executive Committee sits to make a decision on whom they should back for the House leader job. She says this is due to a decision that was taken in 2016 for the speaker to give way for her deputy at the expiry of the current term.

Nadduli however cautions that such a move, regardless, is destined to be counterproductive since he doesn’t see NRM anywhere without Kadaga. He says Kadaga in the ruling side accounts for over 75% of the support they enjoy and frustrating her will announce an instant collapse of the regime.

He further noted that her presence at the legislature strikes a balance in the government since she has over the years managed to tame an otherwise would be venomous opposition by trying to make them feel equitably catered for especially during sessions.

The former Minister without portfolio also argued that Kadaga has a national appeal that Museveni would very much wish to tap into especially at a time like this when his fan base is greatly threatened by the National Unity Platform [NUP] of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

Nadduli also downplayed the role of the army, including the elite unit – The Special Forces in keeping Museveni in power, arguing that the men in uniform fall no where near Kadaga when it comes to things of using the brain.

He then advised Museveni, a long time ally to instantly devise means of resolving the issue by concensus for more confrontations between the two camps would continue threatening the existence of the party.