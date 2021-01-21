Former Bukoto East Member of Parliament Florence Namayanja is the new Masaka City Mayor.

Namayanja’s story would have been incomplete without engulfing the Masaka City Mayor’s slot which Godfrey Kayemba had occupied for the last ten years.

The former Kampala City Deputy Mayor during the late Hajj Nasser Ssebagala’s reign, won Masaka City with thunderous claps all over her behind. That was a great move, timely and deservedly. Namayanja is the talk of the town.

It was a dream come true for Namayanja who became the maiden woman to take over Masaka City Mayor’s office as well as the thirteenth Mayor for Masaka.

Everywhere in Masaka, the villagers celebrated the harvest and the prosperous administrator Namayanja’s victory knows it very well that it is high time for the National Unity Platform (NUP) to set the agenda in the land of Matooke.

Namayanja born in October 1960, showed his lunar opponents Lwasa Emmanuel Kaweesi and Willis Mbabazi (NRM) prowess after engulfing 28824 votes which clearly gave her a reason to believe.

Born to the late John Kisomose Mukasa and Pirajiya Namatovu, Namayanja is the fifth born in the family of eight children but becomes the succeful politician in the family of Mukasa. She is also mother of four children.

Masaka as a City has walked up to thirteen Mayors and as of history; Dr John Kiwalyanga, Gerald Ssemwogerere and Syprian Bwanika and Tebyasa Matovu (RIP) all worked miracles to develop Masaka City.

“I left the office willingly. I served the office as the youngest Mayor ever at 39. So, I wish Namayanja all the good things in her political carrier entirely,” remarked the outgoing Mayor Kayemba.

Much as Lwasa has been renowned for business men’s conversations and expensive hooks in Masaka Town, Masaka voted contrary to wealth and the burning ancestors in the National Unity Platform (NUP) gave the grandchildren of the party and the founders a reason to smile.

Much as the National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi had lost to Mr Museveni, Masaka people voted peacefully and calmly.

The land of Matooke and coffee is beaming with confidence too following the victory of Nyendo/ Mukungwe Member of Parliament winner Mathias Mpuuga also the Vice President of National Unity Platform (NUP).

“I’ve settled for the less. That’s Masaka people. I will organize my parties here and invite only my friends from Kampala,” remarked Lwasa Emmanuel also the founder of Club Tarven Kick in Masaka.

Masaka became the city on July 1 following the long time lag and several interventions from Kabaka Mutebi 11 who acknowledged Masaka as a suitable area to become a City despite its past exclusion by the Ministry of Local Government.

According to Gonzaga Kagumba also the Buddu’s representative on Buganda Lukiiko, Namayanja deservedly won the race.

“She has been consistent, timely and transparent over the years she has been in politics,” remarked Kagumba.

Kagumba shares that being a woman Namayanja has now turned the tide and inspired Masaka women politically, socially and economically.

“Masaka needs infrastructure development. A city with capacity to empower its natives economically which I think Kabaka Mutebi has welcomed the right figures in Buddu County like Namayanja,” he added.