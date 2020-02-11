Speaker Rebecca Kadaga urges residents of Kamuli district to support plans to upgrade the municipality to befitting status with the key project being a central market.

She says that with development partners on board like the World Bank, realising the prospective of a central market that has been in discussion for over nine years will improve the livelihoods of residents.

“A central market in Kamuli is strategic because after acquiring the Bukungu ferry, it will be the hub of most goods and services and thus elevate our town,” Kadaga said.

The Speaker made the remarks at a meeting with Kamuli District Council leaders and stakeholders over the weekend to discuss ways of upgrading the municipality.

Kamuli Municipality MP, Rehema Watongola advised the project contractor and the district leadership to mobilise residents and guide them in appreciating the value of the work to be implemented.

“We need to sensitise our people on the importance of this work so that they avail land where necessary. We have to reflect the municipal status given to us by Government,” Watongola said.

Kamuli district Resident District Commissioner, Moses Dumba said that the Isimba Bridge under construction will ease mobility and improve trade and development between Kamuli and Kayunga districts.

“This bridge will complement the ferry after it has been established and this will uplift the livelihoods of our people with easy market access,” said Dumba.

Dr. David Kantale Kazungu, the President of the Kamuli District Municipal Development Forum said that the forum will bring key stakeholders together to discuss the development plans.

GIPEA Africa Limited is the contractor carrying out the works in the municipality.

Busota, Kamuli-Namwendwa and Kamuli-Sabawali wards within the municipality according to the physical development plan will have plot sizes, open spaces, roads reserves and trade zones among other details mapped out under the one year project.

The 20 year Uganda National Physical Development Plan (NPDP) utilises population and urbanisation projects as well as the National Land Use Balance Sheet to provide a basis for integrating the physical with the economic and social issues of national development planning.