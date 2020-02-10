A group of African American investors has offered to invest up to $300m (sh1.1trillion) in the health and real estate sectors in Uganda.

The 13- man delegation led by Mark Anthony Hernandez which is in the country to acquaint itself with Uganda, made the revelation on Friday, shortly after their arrival at the Entebbe International Airport.

According to Hernandez, they chose to invest sh1.1 trillion in Uganda because of the peace and security, coupled with what he described as the entrepreneurship nature of Ugandans.

“We chose East Africa, Uganda in particular, due to the friendliness and openness of Uganda, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government and the entrepreneurship spirit of the Ugandan people,” Hernandez said during a media briefing at the Entebbe International airport.

The Managing Director, East African Partners, Isaac Kigozi, who coordinated the investors’ visit to Uganda, said the African American investors group is here to improve on healthcare services in the country without seeking for government favours. He said the planned investment will enable Uganda tap into the employment opportunities for the many jobless Ugandans.

“They want to utilize what God has blessed Uganda with, and find ways to enhance that but also make a profit,” he added.

Abbey Kigozi Walusimbi, the NRM chairman –Diaspora league assured the investors of a steady peace and security and the ready East African Community Market, which is conducive enough for their investment in Uganda. He implored the investors, to bring on board more American investors to invest in Uganda, for increased opportunities for the people of Uganda and the American people.

The investors are set to meet President Yoweri Museveni next week.

“The President is aware that you are here and is ready to meet you anytime. As Diaspora League, it’s our mandate to always encourage our friends in the outside world to come and invest in our country. It’s good to have a mixture of not just investment but marketing, real estate, tourism on the delegation. They are here on a fact-finding mission and they are ready to share the business knowledge they have been blessed with in America to be able to impact our young population in Uganda and take Uganda to the next industrial revolution,” Walusimbi said.