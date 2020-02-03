The police has on Monday morning arrested former students of Makerere University who were protesting lack of jobs.

The graduates stormed Mukwano, Garden City and Mulago roundabouts with placards asking “What’s Next?”

However, police arrested all them arguing that they did not inform the area DPCs about the peaceful demonstrations.

While at the police station, the suspects informed Police that they had got permission from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Kampala Metropolitan Police.

Having presented the evidence to Police, all the arrested students were released and asked to go on with their activity.

However, the KMP deputy spokesman Luke Oweyesigire asked them to always inform the areas DPCs to avoid such inconveniences which may lead to damages or havoc.

“We have released all of them and we have got information that this is an MTN project trying to inform the recently MUK graduates to think of what next and not losing hope. Although area DPCs didn’t know about this, all graduates are free and not charged and they have resumed with their operations as before, ” said Oweyesigire at Police Headquarters Naguru on Monday.