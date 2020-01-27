The 2019 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examination results are scheduled to be released on Friday January 31, 2020.

The results will be released by Education minister Janet Museveni at the Office of the President in Kampala.

The Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) registered a total of 337,365 UCE candidates with 168, 474 males and 168,906 females.

In 2018, a total of 335,435 candidates sat for Senior Four final exams and 27,696 students passed in division one, 52,706 in division two, 70,347 in the third division while 137,058 were graded in the fourth division.

Those who failed were 42,334.