The country coordinator of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) Gen Mugisha Muntu has said President Museveni veered off the course of their bush war struggles and embarked on weak excuses of infrastructural development.

Muntu, a former Uganda People’s Defence Forces commander in chief said many leaders are overwhelmed by power and President Museveni is suffering from the same.

“I always hear Gen Museveni talking about infrastructural development, that’s not what took us to the bush. The contestation was on governance,” Gen. Muntu said on Morning Breeze, an early morning show on NBS TV on Monday.

Muntu said that they never argued about nature of infrastructure, health services and education but it was rigging of votes and poor leadership that took them in bush. However, he is surprised that currently, Museveni is talking about roads, education.

“Infrastructural development is important. There is no doubt about that, but even if we focus on that in a period of 34 years we would be very far. But again when you hear the comparison he makes are between now and that time where we used to be,” he added.

Muntu said because Museveni moved from the original plan, he is not surprised that most of them who went in the bush had different ambitions which have come out clearly differing from the original plan.

“I am not frustrated to see Museveni getting lost. I know our nature as human beings, how vulnerable we can be if not checked. The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has gone beyond the point of recovery and my biggest fear is a messy transition,” he added.

Muntu also expressed his worries that Museveni’s overstay in power might lead Uganda into a mess after his departure because all the institutions have been marginalised.

“Micromanaging has been one of President Museveni’s biggest weakness. It stifles the growth of an institution. Museveni has skills in manipulating people, but in the process, you undermine faith in themselves,” he said.

On their bid to contest with Museveni in the coming elections come 2021, he said the opposition needs to learn and organise.

“If President Museveni makes it to the 2021 elections, it will not be because of his capabilities but our structural weaknesses. We need to learn how to organise ourselves.