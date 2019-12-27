A police constable, who has been guarding Pastor Robert Kayanja’s home on Boxing Day shot himself dead.

Pastor Kayanja is the owner of Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral.

PC Bernard Wakuma, 30, used an SMG gun to end his life, according to Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesman, Luke Owoyesigyire.

“We received information that Wakuma, a resident of Nsambya barracks and attached to VIPPU guarding at Pastor Kayanja’s residence in Ggaba committed suicide by shooting using an SMG rifle,” Owoyesigyire said.

“He was wearing a police uniform and his body was found lying on ground with a wound on the head. It is suspected that he shot himself.”

This was the second police officer to commit suicide in one week, which raises concern of mental health in the police force.

Last week, PC Ben Langoya who was serving in Ntungamo District shot himself over unknown reasons.

Langoya’s body which had a deep wound on the head was found in a sitting position with a gun in the chest, in Ntungamo Police Barracks.