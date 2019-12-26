Benon Tibesigwa,21 a student of St. Jerome Secondary school in Rukungiri was on Wednesday morning shot dead by Police on patrol.

The deceased who has been in his senior six vacation was a resident of Kanyeganyegye village in Northern Ward of Kebisoni town council in Rubabo County of Rukungiri district.

The deceased had moved out with a brother identified as Benjamin Turyasingura ,18 and were attending a show at Omukatensani trading center when group of three police officers attached to Kebisoni police station namely: No 44047 Sergent Twebaze David, No 35494 Detective Constable Agaba Busingye, No 049 Special Police Constable Begumisa Baziira who were reportedly on patrol stormed to the venue of the celebrations leading to a confrontation between them and the revelers.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the officers accused the organizers of holding a Music show without informing the police an issue that sparked of bitter reactions from the gathering and the police started firing live bullets.

It is at this time that the deceased was reportedly hit by a stray bullet and died on arrival at Nyakibale referral hospital

Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate said that three officers have been arrested pending investigations into the matter.

He added that the deceased’s body had been taken to Rwakabengo Health center III for a postmortem and the guns from the suspects recovered.

The case is registered at Rukungiri police under file number SD Ref; 05/25/12/2019.