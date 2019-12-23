Austria’s city of Vienna through Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) are constructing a global tourist attraction for the Batwa in Kisoro dubbed the Batwa Living Museum.

The attraction will be a source of revenue to the Batwa Minority living in Kisoro district.

The museum is being constructed in Rukoro village, Nyakabingo parish, Kyanika in Chahi sub country Kisoro district.

The museum is one stop center for tourists who will be interested are in Batwa issues. The museum was thought about after finding out that there was no stop Centre for Batwa Culture in Uganda.

Abel Bizimaana, the Kisoro district Chairperson while speaking to watchdog Uganda thanked ADRA for working towards improving the livelihood of Batwa communities in Kisoro.

The Museum is being built by experts in collaboration with Batwa elders and other resourceful people with wide knowledge on Batwa issues.

The City of Vienna through ADRA Austria runs so many actives in the Batwa communities of Kigezi .

The activities’ main goal is to improve Batwa people’s livelihoods and identity in Kisoro District, South Western Uganda.

The expected results include improving household livelihoods and food security among Batwa households, preserve Batwa culture and securing their social identity, to enhance reading, writing and entrepreneurial and Sensitize 90 Batwa households on nutrition and balanced diet.