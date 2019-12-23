The Emeritus Bishop of North Kivu, Enock Kayeye has criticized the National Resistance Movement party leaders in Kigezi over stopping President Yoweri Museveni from visiting him.

Kayeye is the founder of African International Christian Ministry (AICM) a college of science and technology in Kabale.

Kayeye speaking to watchdog Uganda at the annual general meeting at the institution headquarters in Rushambya Kirigime said the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda had alerted him that Museveni would visit him when he visited kabala in late July this year.

“We had even put a red-carpet to welcome Museveni at AICM after prime minster Rugunda confirmed to us that he was indeed coming. But selfish NRM leaders stopped the president,” said Kayeye.

The Emeritus Bishop also told watchdog Uganda that he intended to show the president activities that AICM has done for the country for the last 33 years until his plans were failed.

President Museveni recently was in South Western Uganda on job and Wealth sensitization campaign.