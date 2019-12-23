Joseph Mutebile, a younger brother to Governor Bank of Uganda Tumusiime Emmanuel Mutebile and retired Maj. General Sabiiti Timothy Mutebile on Saturday dodged a give way ceremony of their own daughter after months of bickering in a family on who to contest for Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament in 2021.

The Mutebile family’s disunity is allegedly beyond control after their younger brother; Mr. Joseph Mutebile and his wife Grace Mutebile intentionally dodged a give way ceremony of retired Maj. General Sabiiti Timothy Mutebile’s daughter Natasha Mutebile.

During the party, Sabiiti pronounced that he was officially giving himself to serve the people of Kabale Municipality in parliament come 2021.

“I will deliver diligently and work hard for the development of kabale city if supported,” he asserted.

Sabiti and his young brother Joseph are at war of words two years to the 2021 elections.

Joseph, a banker has contested twice and lost (2006 and 2011) while Gen Sabiti retired in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on July 31st this year with an aim of joining active politics.

Joseph allegedly accuses Sabiiti of trying to contest on a seat he has always vied for, without first sitting as a family to choose a sole candidate.

Reports also indicate that because Joseph was adopted by their father Mutebile from another mother, the two brothers Tumusiime Emmanuel Mutebile and Sabiiti have always ignored him, left helpless in his adventures.

It’s alleged that the duo didn’t give him any support for the two times he lost in elections.

Joseph in August this year, openly declared that he will contest for the Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament whether he wins or not.

The party attracted a handful of politicians and the military staff.