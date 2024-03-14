A furious verbal altercation between singer Spice Diana and music analyst Jenkins Mukasa has sparked a whirlwind of controversy in the Ugandan entertainment business.

The feud began when Mukasa made bold allegations regarding Spice Diana’s acquisition of a new Range Rover, insinuating that it was obtained through questionable means, specifically suggesting that she had resorted to selling her body. These remarks, made publicly, stirred up a hornet’s nest of controversy and drew swift retaliation from the fiery songstress.

The ‘Siri regular’ singer did not take long to respond to Mukasa’s claims with a ferocious reaction. She responded with such vitriol that she not only flatly denied the accusations but also used obscenities to describe Mukasa a “old useless man with no achievements in life.” Not content to only respond, she threatened to offer Mukasa Shs3m as a sign of her contempt, which only served to heighten the tension.

Spice Diana’s manager Roger joined the fight, adding gasoline to the flames and making it more intense. Without holding back, Roger attacked Mukasa’s character head-on, calling him a “ruthless failure in life, a man with evil goals that only served to bring others down”. Roger further boldly offered Shs5m as a reward, mirroring his client’s position, provided Mukasa could produce tangible proof of the claimed transgressions, including the identification of a man who allegedly purchased the controversial Range Rover for Spice Diana in return for personal favors she offered.

The verbal altercation between Spice Diana, Jenkins Mukasa, and her manager Roger has captured the interest of both business insiders and fans. Social media is rife with criticism, as both parties’ supporters and detractors passionately voice their viewpoints. With the verbal battle becoming more intense and showing no signs of stopping as Spice Diana even came up with a new song ‘Mind your Business’ everyone’s eyes are fixed on the drama developing and are excitedly anticipating the next exchange of blows in this high-stakes match.

The newest conflict between Spice Diana and Jenkins has elevated the stakes in an industry notorious for drama and intrigue, keeping observers on the edge of their seats as they wait for the next shocking development in this compelling tale.