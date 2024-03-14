Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) on Wednesday said the Party has intensified Dokolo District Woman Member of Parliament (MP) By-Elections campaigns. The Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament Seat fell vacant, following the demise of the Districts Woman MP, Cecilia Ogwal who succumbed to cancer.

Arach Oyat Sharon, UPC Spokesperson, while addressing Journalists at the UPC Head office on Uganda House in Kampala on Wednesday, said UPC Flag bearer, Sarah Aguti Nyangkori, was duly nominated as a Candidate on Monday 11th March 2024 by the District Electoral Commission Registrar Mr. Erikwaine Ngobi in Dokolo Town Council.

“We want to congratulate our candidate for going through the nomination exercise smoothly”, she said.

She hailed the Party President, Hon. Jimmy Akena who was in company of the Secretary General Hon. Fred Ebil, UPC Parliamentary Whip and Oyam District Woman MP Hon. Santa Alum, Maruzi North MP Hon. Nelson Okello Lemba, Kwania District Woman MP Hon. Auma Kenny, Alebtong LCV Chairman Mr. Odongo David Kenneth, Amolatar LCV Chairman Geoffrey Ocen, Regional Vice Chairperson of Lango and the entire leadership and membership of the subregion, especially Dokolo for spearheading the nomination exercise.

“Thank you for the solidarity and comradeship. The love and support exhibited to our candidate Comrade Sarah Aguti Nyongkori and the Party President by the people of Dokolo District during the campaign drive after nomination is very much appreciated”, she added in a statement.

Ms. Arach said UPC campaign machine led by the Party President Hon. Jimmy Akena, is expected to officially start campaigns in Amwoma and Dokolo sub counties after harmonization of the candidates’ campaign program by the Independent Electoral Commission on Wednesday morning 13, March 2024.

“UPC is indeed on ground mobilizing for the support of the Party candidate, Sarah Aguti Nyangkori as affirmed earlier by the President. We kindly appeal to the electorate and all the people of Dokolo District to rally their support behind the UPC Candidate whose central message is anchored on addressing their welfare, thus transforming both their lives and communities.”, she added

She urged UPC campaign team and all UPC members, to continue with that solidarity, sacrifice, organisation and comradeship spirit exhibited so far.

Ms. Arach pointed out that; drawing from the lessons of Oyam North by-election last year, UPC wants to reiterate the Party President Hon. Jimmy Akena’s message that the Party is not going to accept any plans of vote rigging.

“The Party is going to be on ground until the last vote is cast, counted and declared. The voice of the people of Dokolo should be heard without any interference”, she stressed.

UPC also wished all Muslims a very holy month of Ramadan that officially began on Monday 11th March 2024.

“We encourage all people of goodwill to come out and offer any kind of necessary support to enable our people in the Islamic community observing this holy month of Ramadan. May Allah accept your fasting!”, she concluded.