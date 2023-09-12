Get ready to groove, sway, and dance your heart out because the ultimate entertainment collaboration is here! Canary Hotel and Gardens, your go-to luxurious boutique hotel, is thrilled to announce a melodious partnership with none other than the sensational Ivuga Band. Live music aficionados, mark your calendars because, starting September 14th, Ivuga Band will be taking the stage at Canary Gardens Kyanja every Thursday!

This partnership promises to bring the magic of live music to the serene and enchanting ambiance of Canary Gardens. Nestled amidst lush greenery and offering a captivating view of Kyanja’s scenic beauty, Canary Gardens has always been a haven for those seeking a delightful escape from the daily grind.

Steve Maina, Manager of Canary Gardens, couldn’t contain his excitement, saying, “At Canary Gardens, we’ve always believed in offering our guests an unforgettable experience. And what’s more unforgettable than the soul-stirring tunes of Ivuga Band? This partnership is all about enhancing our visitors’ evenings, adding a touch of rhythm and melody to their time here. We can’t wait to see our guests tapping their feet and swaying to the enchanting tunes of Ivuga Band!”

Ivuga Band, known for their electrifying performances and versatile musical repertoire, is equally thrilled about this collaboration. Edmund, a representative of Ivuga Band, expressed their enthusiasm, stating, “We’ve always believed in the power of music to create memorable moments. Canary Gardens provides the perfect setting for us to do just that. We’re excited to share our passion for music with a wonderful audience and make Thursday evenings at Canary Gardens truly special.”

The weekly live performances by Ivuga Band are set to become a highlight of Canary Gardens’ entertainment offerings. Whether you’re looking to unwind with friends, enjoy a romantic evening, or simply indulge in the joy of music and good company, Canary Gardens is the place to be.

So, bring your dancing shoes, your good vibes, and your appetite for soulful melodies. Join us at Canary Gardens Kyanja every Thursday for a night of pure musical delight. Let’s make unforgettable memories together!