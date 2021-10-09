Rajiv Invades Uganda’s Music Industry With Record Label, Signs Up Budding Singer Ekuju

City businessman Rajiv Ruparelia, who is son of tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, has invested millions of shillings in Uganda’s music industry by starting up a music label, which comes complete with a recording studio known as Night Shift studios.

Night Shift studio, according to sources close to the Ruparelia Foundation, which is sponsoring the project, aims at scouting for music talent all over Uganda and giving budding musicians an opportunity to record songs even when they can’t afford the costly studio fees.

The record label has thus signed up popular budding singer Jasper Ekuju, who is based in Dokolo District, as one of their maiden projects and they have already invested a lot in his music career to ensure that he becomes a big success.

The recording deal between Night Shift studios and Ekuju was officially signed on October 4th, 2021 after he traveled from Dokolo to Kampala with his father Steven Omara and together they were hosted by the Ruparelia Foundation.

“As the Ruparelia Foundation, through Night short studio and production, we will continue creating opportunities and harness the power of music to transform the lives of young musicians across the country. We will also strive to ensure gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish and support their talent,” Rajiv said while unveiling Ekuju.

He added that; “Our flagship Night Shift studio will support, develop and listen to the needs and aspirations of gifted young musicians who present challenges to their musical development. Our core will be the growth of the young lives we affect; inspiring examples of musical talent and life development.”

Rajiv, who is also the Managing Director of the Ruparelia Foundation, also noted that; “We will provide access to life-changing opportunities to young musicians from low-income backgrounds.”

It should be noted that the Ruparelia Foundation was founded in 2012 with a vision to create a positive and transformative change in the community and we believe this was one of such causes that fit well within our aims.

Basing on our catchphrase “Enriching Lives Together”, for the past eight years the Foundation has worked together with several people championing positive change in different communities across Uganda.

To achieve our goal of having improved livelihoods in society, the Foundation works to improve a solution directly or with strategic partners from the business, government and non-profit sector