The State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties Hon. Hanifa Kawooya has promised to lobby for more support into health activities in Uganda.

The minister made the remarks while officiating over as chief guest at the eighth council inauguration of the newly elected council of Allied Health Professionals Council at Hotel Africana.

The two-day workshop was aimed at laying strategies on how standards of health professionals can be lifted and to also ensure a better working environment in the wake of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In his speech, Dr. Mpiima Patrick Kibirango the Registrar to the Council thanked the Ministry for the continuous support rendered to the council over the years and also pledged their commitment to serving the country towards improving health standards in the country.

The event also saw, Prof. Charles Okiria retain his seat as Council Chairperson and pledged to further steer the council to greater heights.

About AHPC

The Allied Health Professionals Council (AHPC) is a body corporate established under Allied Health Professionals Act Cap. 268 to regulate, supervise and control the training and practice of the allied health professionals in Uganda.

The council is also missioned to regulate, supervise, control and enforce standards of practice, training and education of Allied Health Professionals in order to effectively contribute to a healthy Productive life of Ugandans.