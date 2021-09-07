LMusician cum politician Bobi Wine has poured his heart out as he celebrated his wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi’s birthday.

Barbie made 39 years on Tuesday 7th September.

In his birthday message, Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi said the world would have not been the same if his wife was not born, at least not for him!

“It’s like only yesterday when I first set my eyes on you Barbie Kyagulanyi. From that time, my life has never been the same again. For all the smiles and frowns we have shared, for all the good and bad times we have been through, I praise God that we are still the same love birds that made that solemn promise to each other. Oh how I love you Itungo,” Bobi Wine said in a Facebook post.

” This world would never be the same if you were not born, atleast not for me. The world will never know how much of an inspiration you are to me. You transformed me and gave me a new meaning of life. You have been the wind beneath my wings every time I fly. My number one fan, my cheer leader and my pillar of strength. MY BESTEST FRIEND.

I am so glad you were born for me. I love you so much #ComradeHoney.

Happy birthday to you my love,”he added.