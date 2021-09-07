Police in Rubanda District has three suspects in custody over an alleged infanticide case.

It’s alleged that on Sunday morning, at Bishsakyi Village, Butare parish in Rubanda District, Kamonyo Bernard, 37, heard a cry of a baby in his toilet.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region Police Spokesperson says he alerted locals and made a report at Muko police station.

Police visited the scene and were joined by the locals in trying to rescue the child; unfortunately, a baby boy was already dead by the time of his removal from the toilet.

Maate says an operation was mounted in the village to trace for the culprit and Maniriho Medius, 18, was found with blood stains still on her legs. Three suspects including Medius’ grandmother Anastasia Mukamushabwa, 80, and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with murder.