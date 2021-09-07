Our nation, given prevailing the circumstances, is without doubt at cross roads. The escalating ‘Bijambiya’ machete wielding, the closure of educational institutions, high taxation strikes, abductions and delayed or no prosecution among others are the laments today. Everybody is living in uncertainties and instead of looking for solution, blame sifting is trending. The entire nation is playing blame shift at the expense of lives and economy. If it is a game, players are evident but who is the referee?

Blame shifting began early in the time of Adam and Eve at the inception of sin in the Garden of Eden. It roots from shame that can’t provide a solution apart from playing the defensive. All humans have DNA of Adam and Eve, the first humans in God’s creation. Since the word blame- shifting is ‘Adamic’ in nature, all humans inherited it (Roman 5:12).

The first blame shift game began when Adam sinned in Garden of Eden and accused God of the wife He gave him while Eve blamed the serpent. (Gen.3). Failure to acknowledge his sins and repent caused the excommunication of Adam from the garden (his Palace).

At the time of moral decadence in Israel, when the worship of idols was at the peak, King Ahab, the mastermind of false worship contended with Elijah over who troubled Israel (I King 18:17,18). Blame shifting surfaced. Was it King Ahab or Prophet Elijah? The contention didn’t leave the reign of Ahab the same.

The Roman Empire, the early super power that ruled the world, owned provinces, had unrestricted tyranny, promotion of Olympic Games and construction of amphitheaters. It also had military power and collected enormous taxes amidst corruption without enforcement of law. Mass mortality and endless civil wars characterized the empire at that time.

Nero, the fifth Roman Emperor after Claudius, allegedly for his own pleasures set the city of Rome on fire that lasted six days. When the populace blamed him for the act, he blame shifted and accused Christians to have burned the city. Rome witnessed mass abduction, arrests and Killing of Christians. The Emperor burned Christians alive and offered his gardens as exhibition centers. The burning bodies of Christians provided light in his palace gardens.

Much as the act of burning Christians attracted many sympathizers, some justified it. Christians suffered death as a result of one man’s egos.

The fall of mankind through Adam, the fall of Ahab’s reign and that of the Roman Empire at Nero’s time were sins coupled with blame shifting and not accepting responsibility and the same is eating up Uganda.

Today, the city streets in Uganda are full of strikes, demonstrations, arrests and unexplained abductions. High taxation, killings, violence and political differences have heightened with government blaming the opposition and the vice vasa. The government has the prerogative to protect citizens and their property, detect crime, investigate and apprehend criminals. Is it incapacitated? Why has the populace mistrusted the government in her roles? The answer could be that the actions prevalent by government bodies have sown bad seed, polluted the minds and caused more fear to security personnel than any other thing.

Seemingly, there is a wide gulf between the leaders, security and the public, resulting in enmity. No party recognizes another’s help hence, blame shifting. The language used to describe people on National broadcasters is inhumane and sets a bad precedence to other leaders and the next generation.

Closure of the civil organizations indefinitely is an indicator of a drift to ruthlessness and lawlessness. If rights of citizens are trashed and rule of law disregarded, the nation is in lack of direction.

Our culture has degenerated to a level that the dead are not eulogized but spoken against and death of any high profile is attributed to government’s laxity or influence. What has infiltrated the minds of the people to think otherwise? Can somebody remind me when this nation ceased flowing in the declaration of then British Prime Minister Winston Churchill “Uganda is the Pearl of Africa”?

The government and all stakeholders should have an introspective to help bridge the gap. Let the Public Relations Officers present what is approved and is defendable as organizations, agencies and Ministries make disclaimers for any misrepresentation. Remember the words of our National Anthem!! We should repent, seek reconciliation, declare genuine national prayers and carry out peace dialogues to rehabilitate the emotionally wounded. All have sinned (Romans 6:23) and the nation is at crossroads!

The author is a Theologian and Educator