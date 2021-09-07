The Uganda Police has commissioned a new Police station in Bukedea. The station, commisioned by AIGP Andrew Sorowen, the Director Welfare, Production and Sports will support the already existing police posts in the district.

Also commissioned along was a residential building (barracks) that will house officers operating at the station.

These two developments are part of the implementation plans to continously grow and improve policing services as well as the welfare and the working conditions of our officers throughout the country.

The facilities were constructed by the Police Construction Unit that has over the time, gained skills expertise and capacity.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here