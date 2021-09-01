Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s lover Susan Makula Nantaba has revealed why she had to fall in love with Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, yet he was already married.

In 2019, the House of Prayer Ministries International (HPMI) lead preacher left his wife Teddy Naluswa on grounds that he was nolonger in love with her and that she wanted to kill him to take his wealth.

In the same year, it was discovered that the same fully anointed man of God was in deep love with one of his employees at Salt media also a sheep in his church (Makula). At first many of his believers thought it a rumour and blackmail by Pr Bugingo’s haters.

However, in 2020 January when he came out and asked for a divorce, it was clear that the man of God had started fisting on a new and fresh well. To support his divorce move, on 9th January 2020 during his lunch hour service, Bugingo told his congregation that the Christian marital vow of “till death do us part” is not biblical, but a mere creation of the Catholic Church.

“The marriage vow ties couples together till death and when one gets tired of the other, the option is killing them in order to move on,” Bugingo said. “People do not just kill others. It is those vows.”

Through his lawyers, Bugingo filed to divorce his official wife Naluswa after choosing a young woman, Makula. A lot of criticisms by many staunch and non-staunch Christians came up and at the same time, lots of pieces of advice by the many elders in the Pentecostal fraternity were given to Makula, Bugingo and Naluswa. But nothing worked out because the man of God’s love for his newly found lover was just increasing day by day.

And on Monday Makula posted a message on her Facebook page where she revealed why Bugingo had to dump his wife for her.

Her message reads, “Never judge someone when you don’t know all the sides of the story. People suffer a lot in marriages and they chose to stay unhappy for the sake of “how will people take it?” Which I totally disagree with. Marriage is an institution that is supposed to be full of happiness, companionship and endless love. Anything that is not that, is not marriage. Living in a toxic relationship to make others happy will harm you so much in the long run. FIND WHERE YOUR HAPPINESS IS and that’s where you should go.”