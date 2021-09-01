Former Obsessions singer Sharon Nalukenge, popularly known as Sharon O has stunned her fans after displaying her newly completed house.

The hardworking movie actress and businesswoman proudly displayed the benefits of her labor in the form of a new shelter, joyfully disclosing how she is no longer burdened by monthly rent payments to landlords.

The beauty queen said in a social media post that rent isn’t among the myriad of issues that have plagued her life thus far.

“I have 99 problems but RENT ain’t one #permanentadress,” Sharon O said on Monday.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

After parting ways with her baby daddy Ronnie Mulindwa a few years back due to misunderstandings, the cheerful mother of one recently got engaged to a new partner. Ronnie and Sharon are now merely co-parenting as they take excellent care of their kid.