Next Media Services has thanked renown journalist Joseph Sabiti for his excellent work he has offered to the multimedia company for the time he has spent with them.

Next Media is the mother company that runs NBS TV, Sanyuka TV, Salam TV, Nxt Radio, Nile Post among others media outlets.

In their farewell message, Next Media Services said Sabiti has delivered quality broadcasts, analysis and stories at the Political Command Centre.

“We wish you all the absolute best in your new role. We trust that your experience with us makes you the single most qualified professional for the role,” the media franchise noted on Tuesday.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Sabiti has been the host of the Frontline, a local popular political show aired every Thursday on the Naguru based TV station- NBS.

Last month, the journalist was appointed as a Principal Press Secretary of the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among.

“After close to ten years ,I took a decision to quit Journalism and as such at the end of the Month I will be taking a bow ! I’m grateful to you all for giving me a chance because we hold the space in public trust! Thank you Uganda,” Sabiti tweeted after landing the lucrative job.

““I won’t say goodbye to my NBS TV family just yet because I’ll be on air doing my best for the next few days. “However, I’ll be on the frontline until the end of the month, so let’s keep the dialogue going on Frontline. To the people who have mentored me over the years thank you ! @proma03 my senga thank you for giving me that first internship slot and Job ! thank you,”he added.

This is second time, Sabiti is quitting NBS TV. In 2019, he left the station after landing a lucrative job at ActionAid Uganda but in 2020 he made a u-turn to rejoin the media house as its Frontline show host.

Sabiti joins fellow senior journalists like Solomon Serwanjja, Joyce Bagala, Raymond Mujuni,Simon Muyanga Lutaaya among others to resign from their jobs at NBS TV.