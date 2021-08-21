Businessman Emmanuel Lwasa Kaweesi has said it’s not him in the nude video making rounds on social media.

On Saturday evening, a nude video showing a naked man resembling Lwasa leaked online and it has since gone viral.

The video shows a man laying on the bed, with a phone in his hands whereas displaying his ‘small’ manhood.

However, according to the Masaka based businessman, the footage was just edited with an intent of tarnishing his name.

“You would have been a good editor if you got a good bed that suits my class. Next time when editing always mind much about the head movement so that it fits the body and always make a longer video to enable people view full action,” Lwasa said in a Facebook post.