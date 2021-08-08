Singer Bruno Kiggundu aka Bruno K is involved in a contract dispute with Black market Records.

According to the artiste, the battle is likely to get deep if the record label don’t keep off his rightly owned song.

“Shame Upon you BLACK MARKET RECORDS. You people want to steal my song in broad day light. You went ahead to upload a demo that isn’t mixed or mastered on your YouTube channel and you call that being professional?” Bruno K complained via his Facebook page on Saturday.

” Ladies and gentlemen if you check out the audio on my YouTube channel its way different in terms of sound compared to what these guys uploaded. It clearly shows that the producer gave me the well mixed and mastered project coz I own it. Am not going to let you guys steal from me what belongs to me. Am going to expose you guys. I feel sorry for Ava peace, Uga Boys, kvaan and so many more whose YouTube channels you took all in the name of greed.”

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Bruno K further revealed that his contract with the record label ended some time back but he doesn’t know why they are claiming a song that doesn’t belong to them.