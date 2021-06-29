Since Sunday, photos of multi award winning singer Eddy Kenzo with a mysterious woman have been making rounds on social media.

The photos which have since gone viral show Eddy Kenzo and the yet to be identified beautiful brown young lady worryingly close on different occasions.It has been alleged by some online in laws that the lady is the one who warms Kenzo’s bed nowdays.

Eversince he was dumped by ex-lover Rema Namakula in 2019, Kenzo has been living a lonely life and if the trending photos indeed carry any meaning in his ‘love-life’, then the ‘weekend’ singer must be the happiest man in Uganda at the moment. Why? Because of getting a new catch.

Last year in October, the Big Talent CEO admitted that he had failed to get a perfect woman with whom he can settle.

From experience, the singer had promised that he will never date a Ugandan girl again and despite his international exposure and fame, the BET Award winner had failed to spot a perfect beautiful wife.

And through his social media page, the ‘Tweyagale’ hitmaker admitted that he had bad luck when it comes to relationships.

“Do you know that this rich man wedded! Congratulations to my main man. The Big Talent Manger Muhumuza Martin Beta and your beautiful wife Linda Pink, may grant you blessings. But me, I have failed to get a wife,” Kenzo said while congratulating his Manager Beta who had wedded his longtime lover.

The singer has so far been in two known relationships, with the last one being that with fellow singer Rema which ended so terribly especially on Kenzo’s side after the former dumped him for a new man Hamza Sebunya.

