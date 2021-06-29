The outgoing Chief of Defence Forces, Gen David Muhoozi on Tuesday officially handed over office of the Chief of Defence Forces to Gen Wilson Mbadi at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, Mbuya.

This follows the appointment of Gen Muhoozi as the new State Minister of Internal Affairs and the promotion of Gen Mbadi by the Commander in Chief of UPDF Gen Yoweri Museveni.

Gen Muhoozi thanked President Museveni for allowing him serve as the CDF of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces. He equally thanked the rank and file of the UPDF for their approach towards dialogue as a means of preserving force cohesion.

“This is the capstone of my active service life and it gives me a strong sense of pride. If there is anything I would do again and again, it is to be a soldier,” Gen Muhoozi said.

He noted that the UPDF capabilities have remarkably improved making it a highly professional and modern force with robust capacity to deal with any situation that may emerge nationally and from within the region.

Gen Muhoozi further said that despite some cases of terrorism, isolated cases of criminality, insecurity across common borders and cattle rustling, the country is stable.

The incoming CDF, Gen Wilson Mbadi thanked the Commander-in-Chief for appointing him to the highest UPDF office and also thanked his predecessor for leaving a good foundation. He promised to make UPDF more effective, efficient, accountable and modern.

Gen Mbadi said that together with the team he is leading, they will do their best to make UPDF better so as to make the country secure for social and economic transformation.

The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja congratulated both Gen Muhoozi and Gen Mbadi upon their new appointments.

The Defence Minister emphasized that promotions come with added responsibility and therefore need to give extra effort to march the expected performance.

At the same function, the newly appointed Deputy CDF, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu officially received the instruments of office from his predecessor Gen Wilson Mbadi.

The hand over was witnessed by the State Minister of Defence in charge of General Duties, Hon Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Permanent Secretary MODVA Mrs Rosette Byengoma, Service Commanders, Chiefs and senior leaders from the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF.

