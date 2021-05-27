Singer Veronica Lugya aka Vinka has blamed ‘bad timing’ as the reason why people never saw her pregnancy.

A few months ago, Vinka allegedly tried to hide her pregnancy from the media though this didn’t go as planned as one of her close people leaked news of her ‘secret’ baby bump.

But during an interview on Spark TV’s Live Wire show on Tuesday, Vinka said that she had no intentions of hiding her pregnancy but people just didn’t see it.

The Swangz Avenue singing diva added that she shot her Love Panic video while pregnant, but for some reasons people just never realised that her baby bump was growing bigger.

“When I was pregnant, I continued working and I constantly posted pictures of myself. I was already pregnant when I shot the love panic video, so how do you tell me that I hid the pregnancy?” she wondered.

Vinka however claimed that Covid-19 lockdown also made it more impossible for people to see her baby bump because during her last months of pregnancy, the country was under lockdown with no shows, events and other public gatherings.

