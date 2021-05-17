Singer George William Hassan Kigozi aka Geosteady has given his view on why most marriages don’t work out.

For almost a month now, media and social media critics has been all over celebrity breakups after Nina, Daddy Andre and Momo19, Daxx Kartel relationships came to an end. As usual, ‘concerned’ gossipers have been trying to find out reasons behind these constant celebrity relationship breakups and who to blame.

But from experience, Geosteady noted that marriage is not as easy thing as some people might think and through his social media page over the weekend, the singer noted that “Accept or leave it but marriage is not easy. Good night.”

A few months ago, the singer also went through a bitter breakup with his long-term lover Prima Kardashi and online in-laws quickly judged him, saying that he was the reason why their relationship failed to workout.

But later, the ‘Owooma’ hit maker came out and claimed that he was a victim of domestic violence that’s why he decided to move on.

“Will men ever be victims of domestic violence oba?? Are we even entitled to the same rights as women?? And you who judge and abuse me do you even know what behind the scenes carry?? THINK ABOUT IT,” he said.

