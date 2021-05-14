Songstress Sheebah Karungi has shared relationship tips to girls who look up to her success story.

According to Sheebah, every woman can be successful with or without a man in her life.

“Independent women really got 2 choices: a partner that’s very supportive, loving and respectful or no partner at all. To all the young girls/ladies that look up to me, please take your time. If you end up in a wrong relationship, get out as soon as you realize it’s not for you instead of wasting your precious time,” Sheebah said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The Team No Sleep diva said that it’s okay for one to be single for sometime especially if things don’t go well while in a relationship.

“And when you end a relationship, it’s okay to be alone for some time so that you heal first, understand what went wrong with the previous relationship before jumping into another one because you wont get different results repeating the same mistakes.”

She further advised girls not to be scared of being alone because it’s actually a good thing most especially if one is still young and just starting to build her life.

“Work on bettering yourself as a person and pray for the kind of person you deserve, ” Sheebah said.

“There’s a perfect partner for each and everyone of us, trust me but… you need to love and understand yourself first before you expect it from someone else. Some of you misunderstand some of my advice but I know some of you understand it.”

