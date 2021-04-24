It’s not good to be curious about things you don’t know about, this is according to singer Qute Kaye.

Why?

It landed him into trouble and up to date he still regrets why he was curious to have a taste of cocaine and marijuana.

Qute Kaye, real man Ivan Kawuma has been battling with drug addiction problems for years now and the vice also ruined his music career. He also committed a number of crimes under the influence of drugs.

During an interview with NTV Mwasuze Mutya show on Friday, the ‘ginkese’ hitmaker said that he slowly started using drugs out of curiosity and peer pressure, and before he knew it he was already an addict.

“I was working on a project with my band and we decided to employ more people. Among the new employees, there were some who used to use drugs and I was influenced by peer pressure. It Is not good to be curious about things you don’t know,” he said.

Qute Kaye further stated that drug misuse is one the major causes of crimes for if one gets high on drugs, they can do just anything to get what they want without any fear.

But having gone through all sorts of addiction problems, Qute Kaye said he opened up a Foundation dubbed Another Chance Foundation to rehabilitate people who are still fighting addiction.

“Addiction is the root cause of violence in society because drug addicts will commit crimes just to earn money to get their drug desire fixed. A person that is sick needs help, not condemnation and that’s what we do as Another Chance Foundation,” he said.



For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE



Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com

