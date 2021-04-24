Kawempe North MP-elect Muhammad Ssegirinya has claimed that some people want him dead.

Ssegirinya was a few days ago admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi after he developed complications following his release from Kitalya Government Prison last week.

The controversial politician had spent three weeks behind bars after being arrested for inciting violence.

After being granted bail, Ssegirinya was admitted to Doctors Hospital in Sseguku with ear and abdominal complications. But his condition deteriorated, forcing doctors to refer him to Nairobi.

Lying on his hospital bed, teary Ssegirinya said some people were after his life. However, he did not disclose the identity of the alleged perpetrators.

“You would have taken your MP seat and spare my life,” Ssegirinya who was shedding tears pleaded in a video making rounds on social media.

Currently, there are unconfirmed reports on social media claiming that the newly elected MP was poisoned.

Ssegirinya’s caretaker at Aga khan hospital Saudah Madaada disclosed that his condition improves a little and relapses drastically.

“His condition is very bad, he improves a little, and relapses drastically. The conditions are not improving in anyway, he can’t eat, low voice, pale face, ears and chest pain, can’t walk . The only thing he can do best is looking,” Madaada said on Saturday.

“Lets continue praying for him,but his condition hasn’t improved yet despite continuous medication subjected to him! I believe he will overcome this ditch and let’s be hopeful dear Ugandans.”

