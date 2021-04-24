Renown comedienne Anne Kansiime has given birth to a bouncing baby boy.

Kansiime and her lover Skylanta have named their son Selassie Ataho. Selassie is Kansiime’s first child.

The wonderful news has been revealed by the Queen of comedy on her Social media platforms on Saturday.

His name is Selassie Ataho. My sins have truly been forgiven# shared blessings indeed,” Kansiime said.

Kansiime and Skylanta started dating in 2018,a year after breaking up with her ex-husband Gerald Ojok.

