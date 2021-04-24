Former Swangz Avenue singer Irene Ntale has run to socialite Sheilah Gashumba for some relationship advice.

According to Ntale through her Twitter hamdle on Thursday, she’s very beautiful but doesn’t know why no man wants to have a relationship with her, so she decided to reach out to Gashumba for some guidance.

“Please please, a beautiful lady like me is single!! Ah ah! What could be the problem now, Sheilah Gashumba come here,” she said.

Although Ntale decided to ask for help from Gashumba, the pencil sized socialite too has problems when it comes to relationships as recently she was dumped by her lover Ali Marcus Lwanga, and even confessed that she’s so unlucky with relationships but lucky with money.

In 2019, the singer said she looked up to singer Rema Namakula as her relationship role model, for she managed to dump her lover Eddy Kenzo after five years of cohabiting for a new serious man Hamza Sebunya.

“Rema, Thanks for empowering us, if my man also doesn’t marry me by the end of next year (2020) I’m walking on,” Ntale said.

But this inspiration has not added any value on Ntale since she’s still single and always ranting on social media about her failed love life.

