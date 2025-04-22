Kampala, Uganda – Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia, a leading entrepreneur and chairman of the Ruparelia Group, has launched the One-10 Apartments, a luxurious residential development in Kololo, Kampala. Developed by Meera Investments Limited, this 15-story complex on Prince Charles Drive offers 156 premium apartments, setting a new benchmark for upscale living in Uganda’s capital.

Redefining Luxury in Kampala

The One-10 Apartments, part of Meera Investments’ build-to-sell portfolio, cater to discerning buyers seeking high-end residences in Kololo, one of Kampala’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The project features a mix of one, two, three, and four-bedroom units, designed with spacious layouts, modern aesthetics, and breathtaking city views.

Initially planned for 110 units, the development expanded to 156, with its name reflecting ten hallmarks of luxury: prime location, expansive spaces, unique comfort, elegant interiors, scenic vistas, a healthy environment, top-tier security, striking architecture, aesthetic appeal, and exclusive amenities.

Residents will enjoy cutting-edge facilities, including a tranquil swimming pool, a proposed café, and a pioneering poolside bar—the first of its kind in Uganda. The complex also includes underground water storage and backup generators for uninterrupted convenience. “We’re committed to delivering lasting value,” said Dr. Ruparelia. “One-10 Apartments combine quality craftsmanship with timely delivery to offer an unmatched living experience.”

Meera Investments’ Track Record

Since its inception in 1994, Meera Investments has transformed Kampala’s real estate landscape with over 300 properties, ranging from commercial towers to hotels and residential complexes. The launch of its build-to-sell division in 2018 has made premium properties accessible to both Ugandan and international buyers. Past projects like Tagore Living and Bukoto Living, each with 28 units, demonstrated the company’s expertise, but One-10 is its most ambitious residential endeavor yet.

“Real estate is a cornerstone of wealth creation worldwide, and Uganda offers immense potential,” Dr. Ruparelia stated. “Our goal is to empower investors to own prime properties in Kampala’s best locations, whether for personal use or as an investment.” Rajiv Ruparelia, Managing Director of the Ruparelia Group, added, “One-10 is our finest project, blending Kololo’s prime setting with sophisticated designs and vibrant community spaces.”

Why Kololo?

Kololo’s serene ambiance, diplomatic presence, and proximity to upscale amenities make it Kampala’s most coveted address. One-10 Apartments capitalize on this, offering residents stunning views, robust security, and easy access to bars, lounges, and shopping hubs. The project’s location on Prince Charles Drive ensures both tranquility and connectivity, ideal for professionals, families, and investors.

A Smart Investment

Managed by Crane Management Limited, One-10 Apartments are designed to international standards and are available for purchase with a 20% deposit. With completion targeted for late 2024 and handover in 2025, the project promises strong returns, with rental yields estimated at 8-16% annually. Meera Investments’ 25-year legacy in construction ensures reliability and quality.

Sheena Ruparelia, a director at the Ruparelia Group, highlighted the broader impact: “Real estate drives nearly 10% of Uganda’s GDP and creates jobs, especially for youth and women. One-10 is not just about luxury—it’s about contributing to Uganda’s growth and elevating lifestyles.”

Secure Your Piece of Kololo

The One-10 Apartments offer a rare opportunity to own a slice of Kampala’s most exclusive neighborhood. Prospective buyers can reach out to Meera Investments for brochures or financing details. As Uganda’s population grows at 3.5% annually, fueling housing demand, One-10 stands as a beacon of luxury and investment potential.