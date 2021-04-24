The chief magistrate Court Ntungamo led by his worship Gordon Muhimbise has fixed Friday 30th April 2021 as a day to deliver a detailed judgment on the case in which the labour state minister Mwesigwa Rukutana is accused of shooting at one of his former opponent’s agents during last year’s NRM party elections in Rushenyi county.

The incident is said to have happened in Rubaarecounty, Ntungamo district on 5th September 2020.

Minister Rukutana was arraigned in the court to face charges of attempted murder, assault, malicious damage, and threatening violence.

He denied all allegations noting that they are politically motivated to taint his image.

Minister Rukutana told court that Karuhanga Justus who has been his political rival since 2011, premeditatedly made a viral video to implicate him because he (Rukutana) defeated him several times.

The chief magistrate Court has since invited all the parties to appear in court on 30th April 2021 at 9: 00AM for the judgment.

His worship Muhimbise noted that by the close of this week the defense lawyers led by Caleb Alaka, Evans Ocheng and Owen Murangira should have file their submission and by Monday 26th April 2021 the prosecution should make their submission too.

For marriage, family, love, job/promotion. Goodluck in your business/lottery, court cases, diseases and other Spells kindly call Kiwanga Doctors on +254 769404965 or CLICK HERE