Early this month, President Yoweri Museveni appointed his Senior Press Secretary Don Wanyama as Vision Group Chief Executive Officer replacing Robert Kabushenga who resigned three months ago.

In a subsequent appointment, Wanyama’s deputy Linda Nabusayi was promoted to replace Wanyama, whereas Presidential Media Assistant Kirunda Faruk was recalled from the Kyambogo office of the NRM National Chairman to deputize Nabusayi.

Kirunda, who has been at State House for the last 14 years has been the Administrator at Kyambogo under Senior Presidential Secretary on political Affairs, Milly Doka Babalanda.

At Kyambogo, Kirunda has been in charge of the day to day running affairs under the superintendence of Babalanda.

He will be remembered for his untiring efforts in the creation of NRM coordinators around the country that played an important role in Museveni’ 2021 reelection drive.

Kirunda’s legacy at ONC will present a big challenge to whoever takes over from him owing to his indefatigable energy in executing duties.

“That man is like a machine. A pure perfectionist. He never gets tired and respects the same from his subordinates. He gets involved in physically doing the odd and high end errands in his office. That office will surely miss him,” One official at Kyambogo told this news website.

As he opts out, kirunda leaves ONC a far changed place, with its presence manifesting in all the districts of the country under district coordinators.

It’s however not clear whether he will be leaving ONC for good or will be serving in both positions.

Our attempts to receive a comment from Kirunda were futile by the time of filing this news story after he said he was still busy and would revert at a later time.

