Kampala, Uganda – The Nnaabagereka Fund, led by Her Royal Highness Sylvia Nagginda Luswata, the Nnaabagereka of Buganda, will host the second edition of the Queen’s Ball on May 2, 2025, at the Sunset Terrace of Speke Resort Convention Centre in Munyonyo. Themed “Healing Minds,” the event aims to raise awareness and funds for mental health initiatives in Uganda, addressing a critical issue in a country where 14 million people face mental health challenges, yet access to care remains limited.

The Queen’s Ball, a high-profile fundraising gala, will bring together entrepreneurs, diplomats, corporate leaders, and Buganda Kingdom officials to foster dialogue, reduce stigma, and support grassroots mental health efforts. I&M Bank Uganda, a key partner, has reaffirmed its commitment, joined by sponsors like Plascon Uganda and Kiira Motors. The event builds on the success of its 2024 debut, with the choice of Speke Resort Munyonyo—a newly rated five-star venue—enhancing its prestige.

Her Royal Highness emphasized, “Mental health is not a solitary journey—it requires community understanding.” The Ball will combine elegance with advocacy, spotlighting the need for more mental health resources in Uganda, where only one psychiatrist serves every million people. Social media buzz on X, led by posts from @nnwfug and @BugandaMedia , highlights growing excitement, with hashtags like #QueensBall2025 and #HealingMinds amplifying the message.