KAMPALA, April 28, 2025 — A precarious alliance among Democratic Party (DP) president Norbert Mao, Fred Mukasa Mbidde, Kiwanuka Mayambala, and Gerald Siranda has formed to fend off a rival faction led by Bukoto Central MP Richard Sebamala, deepening the crisis threatening DP’s survival.

Once divided by bitter fallouts, the quartet’s shared desire to retain DP leadership has forged an uneasy axis, allegedly cemented during a strategic meeting in Lubowa last Wednesday, sources claim. This coalition, however, risks further eroding the party’s cohesion as it battles Sebamala’s campaign to reclaim DP’s independence.

The Lubowa meeting, reportedly focused on consolidating their grip on the party ahead of the National Delegates Conference (NDC).

In the new deal, Mbidde is set to announce himself as Mao’s campaign manager for the party presidency on Tuesday, April 29, signaling a coordinated defense against Sebamala’s growing influence. Sources allege the group sought President Yoweri Museveni’s support but he instead redirected them to meet with NRM Vice Chairman Moses Kigongo, possibly on Tuesday at his Maya resort to discuss possible funding for the NDC. The information drawn from DP leaders, has raised alarms about DP’s autonomy, with critics noting the party’s traditional funding from wealthy members may now hinge on external forces.

DP’s internal fractures trace back to the 2020 election disputes, where Mao and Siranda were accused of sabotaging party MPs, birthing the rival DP Bloc. The 2022 cooperation agreement with the NRM, which secured Mao’s appointment as Minister of Justice and Siranda’s election to the East African Legislative Assembly, alienated many members, including Sebamala, who decried it as a betrayal. Past tensions among Mao, Mbidde, Mayambala, and Siranda—marked by public spats and competing ambitions—had weakened their faction. Yet, the threat posed by Sebamala’s faction has forced them to reconcile, driven by a mutual interest in preserving their leadership roles.

Sebamala’s campaign has galvanized members disillusioned by DP’s dwindling influence, with the party’s parliamentary seats dropping from 15 in 2016 to six in 2025.

On April 23, he posted on X: “Mao’s NRM pact has shackled DP to the ruling party. We must reclaim our party for truth and justice.” His push to restore DP’s opposition roots, coupled with warnings against illegal constitutional changes, has positioned him as a formidable challenger.

The reported Maya meeting with Kigongo could confirm NRM’s role and the funding allegations, intensifying concerns about DP’s independence. Without statements from Mao, Mbidde, Mayambala, or Siranda—none of whom responded to requests for comment—these claims remain speculative. Tuesday’s developments may shed light on the quartet’s strategy and DP’s financial path.

This axis of Mao, Mbidde, Mayambala, and Siranda, while a tactical reunion, underscores DP’s existential crisis. Their alignment to counter Sebamala’s faction could deepen divisions, pushing the party closer to collapse as members choose between loyalty to the current leadership or a return to DP’s founding principles. The NDC looms as a decisive battleground for DP’s future.