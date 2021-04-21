The wait is finally over! Big Talent CEO Edrisa Musuuza aka Eddy Kenzo has finally announced the official date for the release of his new album.

Through his social media pages on Tuesday, Kenzo noted that 30th April will be the date on which his much anticipated album will be available for access.

“BREAKING NEWS. It’s official, our album will be out on 30th April 2021,” he shared on his social media pages on Tuesday.

Recently, the ‘sango’ singer gave a highlight on his forthcoming album, saying that it will be much different from his previous one, with lots of surprises.

Kenzor further said that the reason why his previous albums have always failed to be a success was because he used to have a lot of songs on the album, but this time round he plans to release only 12 trucks so that each song enjoys good airplays

“I have been putting a lot of songs on an album and so some of these songs go unnoticed. Now I only want to release 12 songs so that I get 12 massive hits. Previously I had over 20-30 songs on an album and people only consumed about five,” Kenzo said recently.

