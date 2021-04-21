Faded blogger Ashburg Katto has run to Bebe Cool for a financial bailout after things failed to workout as he expected.

While he was still a member of People Powers Movement, Ashburg constantly used his Facebook page to throw all sorts of insults to ‘Big size’ possibly to impress his former boss, also Bebe Cool’s nemesis Bobi Wine.

And even after defecting to National Resistance Movement (NRM) Ashburg vowed never to apologize to Bebe Cool for the negative things he said about him. He said that Bebe Cool, a staunch supporter of the ruling party didn’t deserve any apology because every allegation he made against him was true.

Ashburg also claimed that he could never be friends with the ‘surrender’ singer despite belonging to the same political party now.

But tables have turned around. After he got blocked from Facebook and even failed to receive handouts from NRM as he expected, Ashburg was left with a few options to choose from, so he decided to swallow his pride and went running to Bebe Cool for some help.

“My whole afternoon was spent discussing business. We begun as enemies but see what Allah is capable of. Thanks Ashburg Katto for visiting me and am looking forward to a great working relationship,” Bebe Cool said on Tuesday.

We are now looking forward for a business project between Bebe and Ashburg.

