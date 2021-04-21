Singing diva Hajara Namukwaya aka Spice Diana has explained why it’s hard for Ugandan music to cross over to Tanzania.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Spice Diana who has been to Tanzania recently, said that she didn’t travel to the bongo flava land for a media tour but she was in the East African country to shoot a music video for her collabo with Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB’s) singer Mbossa.

While in Tanzania, Diana noticed that the country’s citizens play almost 100% of their music and it’s rare to play Ugandan music unless it’s a collabo with their artiste or if one has friends and connections within Tanzania.

“It is very hard for a song from Uganda to cross to Tanzania and it becomes a hit jam. It is all basically because they don’t understand Luganda at all yet for us we sing in Luganda. They only believe that all of us understand Kiswahili and all their media outlets broadcast in Kiswahili,” she said.

If it’s a cross border collabo, many people always think it’s a Ugandan artiste who begged for it, but in this case, Diana stressed that she didn’t look for Mbossa but it was Mbossa’s management (Wasafi) that reached out to her for a project.

“Very many people in Uganda think we beg for collaboration but they will be shocked to know that Wasafi asked to work with me on behalf of Mbossa. They even covered all costs. We shall release the song very soon,” she added.

